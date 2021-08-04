Three people killed and eight seriously injured in Czech train crash

Three people have died and eight others seriously injured in a train crash in the Czech Republic. The train was traveling from Munich to Prague at the time of the accident, which consisted of the express train running through a stop signal and colliding with a local commuter train. Several injured passengers were airlifted to hospitals from the crash site, which is located near the western Czech village of Milavce. Regional rescue services were at the scene of the incident and reported that fifty other individuals suffered from injuries that did not require immediate treatment.

A spokesperson for the Czech police stated that three people had been killed, however, she could not confirm local media reports that claimed the dead included the drivers of the two trains and one passenger. The incident happened at 8 a.m. local time southwest of the capital city of Prague. The faster train struck the local train, which was traveling from the villages of Plzen and Domazlice. Both trains remained upright on or near the tracks despite the collision.