An independent inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has determined Malta’s government must bear responsibility for creating an atmosphere of impunity that directly contributed to the murder. Caruana Galizia was killed in October 2017 when a bomb was detonated by a remote-controlled device in her rented car. Caruana Galizia was a leading Maltese anti-corruption journalist and her death sparked a political crisis in Malta. Vincent Muscat pleaded guilty in February.

The findings of the private inquiry were published by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday. The findings say the state was not directly involved in the assassination, but that the state should shoulder responsibility for its shortcomings related to governance and protection of journalists. The family of Caruana Galizia hopes the findings will restore the rule of law in Malta and end the impunity of the officials Caruana Galizia was investigating.

Read more: Malta’s government must bear responsibility for journalist’s assassination, inquiry finds