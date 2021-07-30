Global RiskNews Briefs

Egyptian court sentences 24 Muslim Brotherhood members to death

30 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

24 Muslim Brotherhood members were sentenced to death by an Egyptian court for the killing of police officers. The Damanhour Criminal Court ordered the death penalty for 16 people affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood for their involvement in the bombing of a police bus in Rashid city in Beheira governate in 2015. Mohamed Sweidan, a regional leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, was included in the defendants. The bombing killed three police officers and injured 39.

Eight Muslim Brotherhood members were also sentenced the death pentalty for killing a police officer in December 2014 in Ad Dilinjat in Beheira. Eight of the 24 accused were tried in absentia and the case was dropped for three of the defendants due to their deaths. The Shehab Organization for Human Rights said the verdicts were final as they were issued by an emergency court. The Muslim Brotherhood was established in 1928 in Egypt as the main opposition movement and has inspired other movements across the Muslim world. The organization is banned in several countries, including Egypt, for its alleged links to terrorism.

Read more: Egyptian court sentences 24 Muslim Brotherhood members to death

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Egypt impounds Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

April 15, 2021

WikiLeaks founder Assange denied bail in UK

January 6, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2