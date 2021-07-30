Egyptian court sentences 24 Muslim Brotherhood members to death

24 Muslim Brotherhood members were sentenced to death by an Egyptian court for the killing of police officers. The Damanhour Criminal Court ordered the death penalty for 16 people affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood for their involvement in the bombing of a police bus in Rashid city in Beheira governate in 2015. Mohamed Sweidan, a regional leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, was included in the defendants. The bombing killed three police officers and injured 39.

Eight Muslim Brotherhood members were also sentenced the death pentalty for killing a police officer in December 2014 in Ad Dilinjat in Beheira. Eight of the 24 accused were tried in absentia and the case was dropped for three of the defendants due to their deaths. The Shehab Organization for Human Rights said the verdicts were final as they were issued by an emergency court. The Muslim Brotherhood was established in 1928 in Egypt as the main opposition movement and has inspired other movements across the Muslim world. The organization is banned in several countries, including Egypt, for its alleged links to terrorism.

