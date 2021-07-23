Global RiskNews Briefs

Sixteen civilians killed in eastern DRC ambush

23 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

Attackers have killed at least 16 civilians in the easter Democratic Republic of the Congo on Thursday evening. The ambush occurred as the civilians were returning from a weekly market and were on a highway between the towns of Maimoya and Chani-chani. The attack occurred 25 miles from the city of Beni in North Kivu province. Six women and one child were among the victims. 

The attackers belonged tot he Allied Democratic Forces, one of 122 estimated armed groups in the easter DRC. Many of the armed groups remain from two regional wars from 1996 to 2003. The group carries out frequent attacks in the Oicha region. The Catholic Church in DRC claims the ADF has killed nearly 6,000 civilians since 2013, with a sharp rise since 2019. The United States branded the ADF a foreign terrorist organization and said its leader Musa Baluku has pledged allegiance to ISIS.  A state of siege was declared in North Kivu in May, but the attacks were not lessened. The ADF did not claim responsibility for the attacks.

Read more:  Sixteen civilians killed in eastern DRC ambush

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

DR Congo jail break: ‘Islamist ADF rebels’ free 1,300 inmates

October 20, 2020

Report: Islamic State Financier Paid Money to Eastern Congo Rebel Group

November 19, 2018
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2