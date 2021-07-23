News BriefsTechnology

Intel CEO Says Chip Shortage Could Stretch Into 2023

23 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger, says the semiconductor shortage could stretch into 2023, as chip supply disruptions are hitting companies and consumers globally. The shortage has caused rising prices for some consumer gadgets and harmed the auto industry immensely with production delays. Volkswagen warned the global shortage could worsen in the next 6 months. Gelsinger said it could take up to two years to balance the supply and demand of the semiconductor industry.

The shortages in supply should start easing later this year, reflecting comments made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. last week. TSMC is the largest contract chip maker and said that it is ramping up its production of auto chips and car makers should start to see an ease in the next few months. Gelsinger has committed to establishing a contract chip-making operation by expanding its factory and bringing in new talent. Intel is also in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for an estimated $30 billion. Gelsinger introduced his turnaround plan in March and capacity growth in the US and abroad is in planning.

Read more: Intel CEO Says Chip Shortage Could Stretch Into 2023

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

GlobalFoundries plans $4B Singapore plant to meet chip demand

June 22, 2021

Intel Sued Under Wiretapping Laws for Tracking User Activity on its Website

March 31, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2