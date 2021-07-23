CyberNews Briefs

FBI Warns Cybercriminals Eyeing Broadcast Disruption at Tokyo Olympics

23 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

The FBI has released a statement regarding the Tokyo Olympics, claiming that they are prepared to intercept attempts from threat actors to hijack video feeds or cause other disruptions to the event. The Olympics have already been targeted by threat actors, however, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Division recently issued a warning that its TV broadcast is likely to be plagued by attacks as threat actors look to interfere with the only way that individuals may view events. Due to Covid-19, there are no spectators present at this year’s Olympics.

The FBI stated that adversaries seeking to disrupt the event could use social engineering or phishing campaigns as a means to obtain initial access to systems. The malicious attackers may plant malware that would disrupt the broadcasting of certain events, likely those that are highly anticipated. The FBI added that the Olympics will likely be a target for both cybercriminals and nation-state actors who are aiming to make money, discredit adversaries, advance ideological goals, sow confusion, and increase their notoriety.

Read More: FBI Warns Cybercriminals Eyeing Broadcast Disruption at Tokyo Olympics

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Atlassian Patches Critical Vulnerability in Jira Data Center Products

July 23, 2021

NPM Package Steals Passwords via Chrome’s Account-Recovery Tool

July 22, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2