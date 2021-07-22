China Flood Death Toll Rises Along With Questions Over Infrastructure

In China, the death toll from severe floods has risen to at least 33 people, according to local authorities. Officials stated that the flooding has raised new questions about flood-management infrastructure and the importance of securing structures in the event of another similar incident. At least eight people in Henan, China, remain missing after rainstorms shocked the city of Zhengzhou and the surrounding provinces on Thursday morning. Chinese state media confirmed that the flood has affected more than three million people across the Henan province, resulting in provincial emergency management plans being enacted.

The total estimated economic cost is roughly $188.6 million, according to the Xinhua News Agency. The same media outlet also reported that 215,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed. These implications will likely continue to have consequences throughout the province for the next several weeks. The floods were caused by record-breaking thunderstorms and rain that continued throughout the weekend. Henan is home to more than 99 million residents, making it one of China’s most populous, yet poorest, provinces. The economy is largely reliant on agriculture and industry. Since the natural disaster began, the People’s Liberation Army’s Central Theater Command has deployed more than 7,500 personnel to conduct emergency rescue missions and attempt to mitigate further risks to infrastructure or residents.

