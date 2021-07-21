12 dead in Zhengzhou train and thousands evacuated in Henan in Chinese Floods

Record-breaking rainfall in China flooded underground railway tunnels, leaving passengers trapped in rising waters and resulting in twelve deaths. Videos posted to social media show commuters barely managing to keep their heads above water while the train car begins to fill. The incident, which occurred in the Henan province, resulted in the rescue of more than 500 people. Days of rain have caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure and have resulted in an estimated 200,000 evacuations. Roads have been flooded into rivers, causing cars and debris to be swept away in the current. The natural disaster has caused in several different emergency rescue missions. More than a dozen cities within the Henan province are affected.

President Xi Jinping stated on Wednesday that the floods had caused a significant loss of life and damage to property in Henan. Several dams and reservoirs are facing warning levels, prompting soldiers to divert rivers that have burst their banks. Many transportation methods in Henan have been suspended, including flights and trains. In the capital city of Zhengzhou, Henan, the amount of an entire year’s average rainfall has come down in just three days.