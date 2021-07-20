Ruthless Attackers Target Florida Condo Collapse Victims

Hackers are reportedly attempting to steal the identities of individuals who passed away in the Miami condo-collapse tragedy. Families of victims have been advised to check the credit of their deceased relatives due to a group of ruthless hackers targeting the victims in a new-identify theft scheme. According to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, law enforcement is working to track down the cybercriminals and shut down the campaign. Burkett stated that he is working with police to apprehend the heartless cybercriminals. Officials have not released information about how many of the victims had already been targeted. The death toll from the tragic collapse has reached roughly 100.

Family members should be diligent in checking their relatives’ credit history and Social Security activity. They have also been advised to contact the Social Security office. Burkett has vowed to punish the criminals behind the cruel identity theft.