The catastrophic flooding in Western Europe has now killed more than 100 people and has left hundreds of people missing. Large scale rescue missions are continuing through rising water, landslides and power outages. Entire villages are underwater in Germany and Belgium. The Netherlands and Luxembourg are also affected by the rainfall.

In Germany, at least 103 people have been killed and in the district of Ahrweiler, 1,300 people remain unaccounted for. Authorities are hopeful rescue missions will allow the reduction of the number of missing people, but there is no end in sight yet. With the restoration of phone lines, the number of missing people is expected to be reduced as well. Over 165,000 people are without power in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia. The rainfall was the heaviest seen in a century with western Germany seeing between 3.9-5.9 inches of rain.

Read more: Germany’s worst rainfall in a century leaves over 100 dead and many more missing