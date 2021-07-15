NIST Turns to Technology in its Technical Investigation of the Florida Condo Collapse

In Florida, the National Institute of Standards and Technology deployed officials to Surfside to conduct comprehensive technical investigations on the aftermath of the Miami condo collapse. The building, the Champlain Towers South Condominium, partially collapsed on June 24, killing dozens. The investigators were deployed to use technology to investigate the situation after the 12-foot structure partially collapsed. The NIST hopes to help inform and improve the structural integrity of US buildings through utilizing technology to ensure that similar incidents can be prevented.

The NIST is using a variety of equipment such as lidars, drones, time-lapse cameras, 3D scanners, and other technology. The group is seeking to determine where pieces of evidence were located within the debris pile. As of Monday, the death toll from the incident rose to over 90. However, some victims are thought to still be at the scene where a portion of the condo fell as several individuals are still unaccounted for. The NIST’s technology-led investigation is running alongside active and ongoing rescue and recovery operations.

