Ethiopia: UN urges ‘swift’ withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray

The United Nations rights council called for an end for the conflict and violence in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. The Geneva-based Human Rights Council signed off on a resolution earlier urging Eritrean troops to pull out of the area and end the conflict. The resolution demands an immediate halt to the human rights violations and abuses in the region. Ethiopian Prime Minister Ably Ahmed sent the Ethiopian military and Eritrean troops into Tigray to oust the Tigray’s People’s Liberation Front after the group rejected political reforms and captured army bases.

The military send are accused of killing civilians and forcing Eritrean refugees back across the border. Until March, both Ethiopia and Eritrea had denied the involvement of the Eritrean army. The conflict has continued since November, and has left thousands of civilians dead and caused 350,000 people to approach famine. Thousands of civilians have also chose to flee into Sudan.

