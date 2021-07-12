Thousands rally against government in Cuba

Thousand of Cubans have joined together to stage some of the biggest protests in decades against the country’s Communist government. Marches occurred in cities across the country, including in the capital of Havana with demonstrators shouting phrases such as “down with the dictatorship.” Police met with protestors with pepper spray and physical attacks. Cubans have been angered by the collapse of the economy and oppressive restrictions on civil liberties. Other reasons for tension include the authorities’ handling of the pandemic, as the country has seen record numbers of infections within the past few days. The protestors were also demanding that the government implement a faster Covid-19 vaccination program.