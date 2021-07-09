Global RiskNews Briefs

Two Americans among 15 detained over assassination of Haitian President

09 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

More than a dozen people were arrested in Haiti in connection to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, including two US citizens. Elections MInister Mathias Pierre claims James Solages and Joseph Vincent, two naturalized citizens from Haiti were linked to Wednesday’s attack on Haiti’s president. The Haitian Cheif of Police said on Thursday that 28 people were involced in the assassination, including 26 Colombians. 

Seventeen people have been caught in connection to the assassination while Police look for at least eight more. Six of the alleged attackers are retired members of the Colombian Army. Interpol has requested information from the Colombian government and National Police about the alleged perpetrators.  

