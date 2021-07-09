Taliban capture key Afghanistan-Iran border crossing

A major border crossing between Afghanistan and Iran has been captured by the Taliban. Video footage shows the Taliban forces taking down the Afghan flag from the roof of the border customs office. The Islam Qala is one of the largest trade gateways into Iran, the gateway generates approximately $20m in monthly revenue for the government.

The Taliban are rapidly retaking land across Afghanistan as the US removes the last of its troops. Taliban officials claim that the Taliban controls 85% of territory in Afghanistan while other reports have the Taliban in control of a third of the country’s districts. The Afghan government acknowledged the loss of the border crossing on Friday.

