Microsoft patches remaining versions of Windows against PrintNightmare flaw

Microsoft has released patches to protect all versions of Windows against the PrintNightmare flaw. Microsoft deployed fixes to the remaining versions of Windows on Wednesday after the initial patches were released on Tuesday. Windows 10 version 1607, all versions of Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2016 are newly patched.

All 40 versions of Windows now have a patch for the PrintNightmare flaw, including versions no longer supported by Microsoft. The deployment of patches for all versions of Windows shows how serious the flaw is considered to Microsoft. Microsoft also did not wait until next week’s Patch Tuesday to release the patches for the older versions of Windows. The patch updates are available to download and install in all versions of Windows.

