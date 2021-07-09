CyberNews Briefs

Android app users targeted with cryptomining scams

09 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

More than 170 Android apps, including 25 from Google Play were caught trying to scam people by offering cryptomining services for a fee but failing to return anything. Security firm Lookout said these apps did not get caught for scamming people because they didn’t do anything malicious but acted as shells to collect money from users for services they never completed.

After Lookout’s analysis, Google removed 25 of the apps from Google Play, however, many of the apps are likely still accessible from third-party app stores. A cryptomining app uses your mobile device’s processing power to mine cryptocurrency. The apps generally require you to join a mining pool and will reward users with a small amount of cryptocurrency. The fake cryptomining apps found by Lookout have stolen at least $350,000 from more than 93,000 people.

Read more: Android app users targeted with cryptomining scams

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cloud Cryptomining Swindle in Google Play Rakes in Cash

July 7, 2021

Google Play developer accounts to require 2FA and a physical address

June 29, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2