A state of emergency has been declared in Tokyo and will run throughout the Olympic Games. The state of emergency was put in place to combat coronavirus and will run from July 12 to August 22. Bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol and must close by 20:00.

Organisers and officials are meeting to decide whether to allow local spectators in the Olympic Games. The coronavirus infections are rising in Tokyo and the goal is to protect the spread of infection, specifically of the variants of coronavirus, to the Japanese public. The Olympic Games will jun between July 23 and August 8 while the Paralympic Games will be between August 24 and September 5.

Read more: Tokyo Olympic Games: State of emergency announced as Covid cases rise