Rural Alabama Electric Cooperative Hit by Ransomware Attack

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative provides power in rural southeastern Alabama and was hit by a ransomware attack. Customers temporarily cannot access their account information, but systems were being brought back online Tuesday. The utility company provides power to 25,000 members, and didn’t pay a ransom after the attack. The company also did not have any compromised data resulting from the attack.

Member account information and payment systems were taken offline by maintenance as a precaution during the attack. The customers with prepaid accounts were not disconnected during the incident, and won’t be in the future. Some websites continue to have broken links but information technicians are reestablishing customer sites. The attack was discovered last Saturday and does not seem to be connected to the Kaseya ransomware attack that has affected thousands of organizations in 17 countries.

