Global RiskNews Briefs

Jacob Zuma, Former South African President, Is Arrested

08 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

The former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, was taken into custody on Wednesday to serve a 15-month prison sentence. The Constitutional Court ordered the imprisonment last month after he was found guilty of contempt for failing to appear before a commission investigating corruption accusations. 

Mr. Zuma was forced to step down after the extent of corruption in the African National Congress Party became clear. A liberation movement was turned into a vehicle of self-enrichment for many officials. The nation’s tax agency was gutted while business contracts and rivals scrambled for wealth and power as a result of the corruption. Mr. Zuma voluntarily surrendered on Wednesday at 11:20 p.m., 40 minutes before a midnight deadline for police to hand him over to prison officials.

Read more: Jacob Zuma, Former South African President, Is Arrested

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

South African Court Orders Arrest of Ex-President Jacob Zuma for Contempt

June 29, 2021

Residents evacuated in Cape Town suburb

April 19, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2