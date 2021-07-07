Haiti President Jovenel Moïse killed in attack at home

Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s president, was killed in an attack on his home at 01:00 local time, according to the country’s interim prime minister. Mr. Moïse resided in the nation’s capital of Port-au-Prince. First Lady Martine Moïse was also injured after unidentified armed men stormed the residence last night. Mr. Joseph, the interim prime minister, assured the public and the international community that all measures had been taken to guarantee the continuity of the state. Mr. Joseph called the shooting an inhuman and barbaric act during his remarks this morning while urging the public to remain calm.

International leaders such as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have chimed in on the horrific event, condemning the incident and expressing their shock. The White House called the killing a horrific crime. The neighboring nation Dominican Republic ordered its border with Haiti to be closed immediately. Mr. Moïse had been in power since 2017, although he faced charges of corruption and was challenged by waves of anti-government protests throughout his term. Earlier this year, Port-au-Prince saw widespread demonstrations demanding that Mr. Moïse resign.