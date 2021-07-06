US left Bagram Airbase at night with no notice, Afghan commander says

General Kohistani stated that Afghan forces were prepared for the Taliban to attack Bagram, stating that he was already hearing reports that the terrorist group was making movements in nearby rural areas. The US announced that it had vacated Bagram on Friday, effectively completing another phase in its military campaign in Afghanistan ahead of the official end date of September 11. This marks the biggest withdrawal yet as Bagram was once the US’s key airfield in Afghanistan. The US reportedly left roughly 3.5 million items, such as energy drinks, ready-made meals, bottles of water, thousands of civilian vehicles without keys, and hundreds of armored vehicles.