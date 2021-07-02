Global RiskNews Briefs

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi drone from Yemen

02 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

A bomb-laden drone fired by Houthi rebels was intercepted by a Saudi-led coalition in yemen on Friday. This was the third attack within 48 hours. The drone was heading towards the southwest Khamis Mushait region and was shot down by the coalition’s air defence. The coalition released a statement that cited the Houthi militia is continuing to target civilians and the coalition must continue to deal with the imminent threat.

The Houthis have not commented on the statement. The US State Department said on Thursday that they are fed up with the Houthi attacks as they are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The Houthis fired two missiles earlier this week at Yemen’s city of Marib and killed at least three people, including a child. The Houthi rebels have launched 128 drone raids and 31 ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia since the beginning of this year. 

Read more: Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi drone from Yemen

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

FAA Moves to Further America’s Cellular-Connected Drone Operations

July 1, 2021

Navy Drone Refuels Fighter Jet, a Key Step Toward Adding UAVs to Carrier Wings

June 9, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2