Global RiskNews Briefs

Rebels in Tigray reject calls for ceasefire after Ethiopian government forces withdraw from regional capital

02 Jul 2021 OODA Analyst

The rebel forces in Tigray have rejected a ceasefire offer from the central government. The rebel fighters retook the regional capital Mekelle on Tuesday and Ethiopian troops retreated on Monday, marking a significant change in the country’s eight month civil war. After the capture of Mekelle, the Ethiopian government announced an unilateral ceasefire for several months. Tigrayan forces ruled out a truce on Tuesday citing that until the Ethiopian military and allied forces have left the entire region, they will not rest. 

The Ethiopian military had been in control of most of Tigray since last November. The armed wing of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) launched a coordinated push to recapture Mekele in the past few days, and were successful on Tuesday. The recapturing of the regional capital was a big blow for Ethiopian Prime Minister Ably Ahmed and the Ethiopian troops.

Read more: Rebels in Tigray reject calls for ceasefire after Ethiopian government forces withdraw from regional capital

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Street celebrations as rebels seize Ethiopian Tigray capital

June 29, 2021

Schools in Ethiopia’s Tigray region pillaged, occupied: HRW

May 28, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2