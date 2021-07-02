Bagram: Last US and Nato forces leave key Afghanistan base

The final US and Nato forces have left the Bagram air base in Afghanistan. The Bagram air base has been the center of the war against militants for the past 20 years. The pull-out from this airbase is a signal that the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan is imminent. President Joe Biden vowed US troops would out of Afghanistan by September 11.

The US wants to end its longest war and leave security to the Afghan government. After this departure from Bagram, fewer than 1,000 American soldiers will remain in Afghanistan. Germany and Italy declared their missions over on Wednesday, as many of the coalition troops are pulling out of the country as well. These withdrawals continue as the Taliban advances in many places in Afghanistan.

