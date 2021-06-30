Kim Jong Un Warns of Grave Covid-19 Situation in North Korea

North Korea’s Covid-19 situation has become grave, according to Kim Jong Un, who spoke at a Politburo meeting. Although the leader did not specify what exactly has gone wrong, it is clear that the country is struggling to keep outbreaks at bay. North Korea has reported zero Covid-19 cases and has tested more than 31,000 individuals, according to the latest figures reported by the World Health Organization. However, Mr. Kim has accused officials of neglecting duties to carry out the country’s countermeasures against the infectious disease. He also accused them of irresponsibility and poor decision-making on scientific, technological, and institutional fronts.

According to Mr. Kim, the combined failures created a national security crisis that threatens the safety of North Koreans. Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, stated that if health conditions inside North Korea have indeed worsened, Mr. Kim will likely turn to a scapegoat or political cover for accepting overseas Covid-19 vaccines. Mr. Easley believes that there could be political preparation for preparing to accept help from abroad. Mr. Kim is currently facing the worst domestic crisis of his reign, including food shortages, the Covid-19 pandemic, and economic crises.

