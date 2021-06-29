Update your Adobe software now to fix these ‘critical’ threats

Adobe recently released an advisory for several critical vulnerabilities. Adobe has encouraged its users to upgrade their systems via a patch delivered by the company. The PDF services reader and Acrobat will be impacted by the series of out-of-band updates that fix the serious security vulnerabilities. The update addresses fourteen total security issues, three of which have been classified as critical by the CVSS scale. Six have been declared as important while the remainder post a moderate threat, according to the scale.

The update covers different product iterations, including Adobe Acrobat DC, Acrobat Reader DC, Acrobat 2020, Acrobat 2017, and Acrobat Reader for macOS and Windows. To avoid any potential security threats that may arise from these vulnerabilities, users are advised to implement the update immediately. In Adobe’s advisory, they confirmed that the three most severe vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to perform remote code execution on a vulnerable device.

