CyberNews Briefs

Update your Adobe software now to fix these ‘critical’ threats

29 Jun 2021 OODA Analyst

Adobe recently released an advisory for several critical vulnerabilities. Adobe has encouraged its users to upgrade their systems via a patch delivered by the company. The PDF services reader and Acrobat will be impacted by the series of out-of-band updates that fix the serious security vulnerabilities. The update addresses fourteen total security issues, three of which have been classified as critical by the CVSS scale. Six have been declared as important while the remainder post a moderate threat, according to the scale.

The update covers different product iterations, including Adobe Acrobat DC, Acrobat Reader DC, Acrobat 2020, Acrobat 2017, and Acrobat Reader for macOS and Windows. To avoid any potential security threats that may arise from these vulnerabilities, users are advised to implement the update immediately. In Adobe’s advisory, they confirmed that the three most severe vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to perform remote code execution on a vulnerable device.

Read More: Update your Adobe software now to fix these ‘critical’ threats

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Palestinians demand end to Abbas presidency after activist dies during ‘brutal beating and arrest’

June 29, 2021

Attacks Erase Western Digital Network-Attached Storage Drives

June 29, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2