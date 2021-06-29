Google Play developer accounts to require 2FA and a physical address

Google is attempting to validate whether app developers are real people by changing the information requirements for people with Play Store developer accounts. Currently, developers simply need to provide an email address and phone number to create an account. Google plans to change the requirements to asking developers whether the account is personal or for a business, a contact name, a physical address, and verification of email and phone details. The new information will help Google keep the Play Store safe for all users, the company stated in a blog post.

The new information will not be public-facing and will only be used by Google to confirm identities and communicate with developers. Google will also begin mandating that Google Play Console users implement two-factor authentication to verify log-ins and identities. Starting today, the new plan will go into effect. New accounts will have the account type, contact information, and 2FA requirements enforced in August. Existing developers will face the requirements later this year, according to Google.

