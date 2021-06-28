Mercedes Benz Data Leak Includes Card and Social Security Details

Mercedez Benz has released further details of a data breach that impacts customers and prospective buyers located in the US. On June 11, the luxury carmaker stated that they were contacted by a vendor that information was accidentally made accessible on a cloud storage platform. A third-party researcher allegedly discovered the exposed information and raised the alarm. An initial investigation into the incident found that contrary to presumptions, 1.6 million unique records had not been exposed, and the actual number of customers affected was much smaller.

These individuals, roughly 1,00, had personal information exposed. This information includes driver’s license numbers, Social Security numbers, credit card information, and dates of birth, according to a statement released by Mercedes. These individuals entered the information in question on dealer and Mercedes-Benz websites between January 1, 2014, and June 19, 2017. Mercedes Benz USA confirmed that none of its systems were compromised in the incident and said the issue had been mitigated by the security vendor and can’t happen again. None of Mercedes-Benz’s servers were compromised during the incident and the company has begun to notify those affected and offer a free credit monitoring service.

