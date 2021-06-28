News BriefsTechnology

AI-enabled digital assistant helping modernize Latin America’s mining industry

28 Jun 2021 OODA Analyst

A new digital assistant enabled by artificial intelligence is disrupting Latin America’s traditional mining process. The machine, dubbed the Smart Mining Coach, was developed by Chilean company InDiMin in 2016 and has since been adopted by big companies such as AngloAmerican, Collahuasi, and Antofagasta. The application provides real-time feedback on processes and KPIs, predicts events, and suggests areas in which the companies could improve at mine sites.

The product has been key in modernizing sites such as Chile’s Los Colorados mine, which is home to the country’s largest iron ore deposit. It allows for smart data analyses and leans best practices based on feedback from data. It also promotes collaboration throughout teams to create a more efficient process. In the past few years, AI developments and other technological advancements to the mining chain have brought in new value, with performance enhancements of up to 25%, optimization of production chains by 9%, and a financial gain of more than $7.5 million for some big miners.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

