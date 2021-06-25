Global RiskNews Briefs

The Taliban’s offensive is prompting Afghans to join the fight: ‘We need to defend our lands’

25 Jun 2021 OODA Analyst

Several hundred men gathered on the main street a few miles north of the Afghan capital with old rifles after a government call to action that has spread across the country. Militia members and armed citizens in more than a dozen provinces have joined Afghan security forces battling the Taliban in less than a week. 

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani meets with President Biden and members of Congress this week while his country is facing a surge in Taliban attacks. The defense forces have not been able to stem the offensive. Afghan officials are concerned that the pull out of US troops by September will leave the country vulnerable to the Taliban. The call for able-bodied Afghans to join the fight may partly be a way to show the strong public support for the anti-Taliban cause and that the movement deserves more help.

Read more: The Taliban’s offensive is prompting Afghans to join the fight: ‘We need to defend our lands’

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

US could slow Afghanistan withdrawal amid Taliban gains

June 23, 2021

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on mine-clearing workers in Afghanistan

June 10, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2