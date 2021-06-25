Data Breach at WorkForce West Virginia

WorkForce West Virginia suffered from a recent data breach in which personal information belonging to job seekers residing in the state may have been exposed. The breach was confirmed yesterday by the governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, who addressed the incident in a press conference. WorkForce has been notifying individuals whose personal data was compromised during the attack. In the letters, the company confirms that they learned of the unauthorized access on April 23.

It is unclear who the culprit behind the intrusion is, however, they may have accessed the database via the Mid-Atlantic Career Consortium Employment Services database (MACC), which West Virginians use to register for job services prior to applying for unemployment benefits. WorkForce stated that a computer forensic firm was hired to determine the cause of the incident and the party responsible. Following the attack, MACC remained offline for 45 days, allowing investigators to probe the incident. It was concluded that some individual’s information was exposed, including names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

