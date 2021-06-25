A Belarusian dissident, Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega were arrested after their airliner was forced to land in Minsk. They have been transferred to house arrest on Friday in response to sanctions implemented by the European Union.

78 people and critical sectors of the economy were sanctioned after the “hijacking” of the airplane the opposition activist was travelling on. The two face charges of helping to organize the anti-government protests that occurred in Belarus last year after Aleksandr Lukashenko won in an election that was largely considered fraudulent. Mr. Protasevich and Ms. Sapega could face more than 10 years in prison if convicted.

Read More: Belarus Transfers Opposition Figure to House Arrest