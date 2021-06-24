Afghan Government Could Collapse Six Months After U.S. Withdrawal, New Intelligence Assessment Says

Last week, the US intelligence community concluded that the government of Afghanistan could collapse as soon as six months after the US fully withdrew troops from the country. The conclusion comes after careful assessments conducted by officials with knowledge of the current climate in Afghanistan, particularly as it pertains to the Taliban’s activities in the region. American intelligence agencies revised their previously more optimistic estimates as the Taliban continues to make gains in northern Afghanistan, seizing dozens of districts and surrounding major cities still controlled by the government.

According to reports, Afghan security forces have been surrendering without a fight, leaving valuable equipment and Humvees to the insurgents. This equipment is supplied by American forces to Afghanistan’s military. The assessment is aligned more closely with the analysis created by the US military. At this stage, the military has already withdrawn more than half of its 3,500 troops and its equipment, with the rest due to be out of the country by September 11.

