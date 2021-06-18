Kim Jong-un prepares for ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with the US

Kim Jong-un has said North Korea needs to prepare for “dialogue and confrontation” with the US at a meeting of senior leaders in the capital of North Korea, Pyongyang. North Korea has previously ignored efforts by the new US government to establish communication as the US has continued to call for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. Strict economic sanctions on the state were imposed by the United Nations Security Council for its nuclear tests.

Mr Kim’s comments were after he recognized that North Korea was facing food shortages. He said that North Korea would prepare to take stable control of the situation on the Korean peninsula and would react in any way to protect the state’s interests and independent development.

