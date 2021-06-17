Ukraine Police Disrupt Cl0p Ransomware Operation

Six members of CI0p have been arrested by Law enforcement officials in Ukraine. CI0p is a ransomware gang that was associated with the cyber attacks on Stanford University Medical School and a breach at Accellion, an enterprise firewall company. The arrests resulted from an international operation with the United States, Korea and Interpol. 21 homes in Kiev were searched by Ukrainian police.

Officials seized computers, approximately $185,000 in cash and multiple luxury vehicles. The CI0p gang is responsible for over $500 million in damages to organizations around the world. The six individuals have not been identified as lower level operatives or the ringleaders of the operation. The arrested individuals face up to a maximum of eight years in prison if they are convicted of all charges.

