Moroccan king congratulates Israel’s new prime minister

17 Jun 2021 OODA Analyst

Morocco’s King sent warm greetings in a letter to Israel’s new leader as Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh visited the country for discussions on the Palestinian cause. King Mohammed VI congratulated Naftali Bennet, who is Israel’s first new leader in 12 years after he ousted Benjamin Netanyahu this week. 

The letter states Morocco will promote peace, justice and coexistence in the Middle East. He wished Bennet warm greetings and great success. Morocco became the fourth Arab state last year and Israel is home to 700,000 Jews of Moroccan origin.

