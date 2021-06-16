South Korea to Add Robots-on-Rails and AI Surveillance to DMZ Border

South Korea has announced plans to increase its unmanned presence in the land that divides the Korean peninsula, stating that the moving robots will be part of an artificial intelligence-based surveillance system. The Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration, or DAPA, created a $2.5 million contract to deploy the robots and AI surveillance system later this year.

According to local media, the robot system will run on rail tracks along the “no-mans land” border with North Korea, searing for movement. The machines will be able to spot and track moving objects through the use of high-resolution cameras and sensors, says South Korea’s defense agency. South Korea’s closed-circuit television network will be utilized by the AI system to analyze audio and video for potential incursions. The AI technology employs deep learning tech, meaning that its detection capabilities can be improved constantly with experience. The rail-based robots will go into testing in December and deployed roughly six months after.

