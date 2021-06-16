Israel strikes in Gaza after fire balloons launched
Israel reportedly conducted airstrikes against Gaza overnight following the launch of incendiary balloons from Palestine. This marks the first major flare-up since an 11-day conflict that occurred last month and was ended with a cease-fire agreement. The Israeli military stated that it targeted compounds belonging to Hamas, a militant group in control of the Gaza region. The incendiary balloons caused 20 fired in southern Israel on Tuesday. Hamas stated that the offensive was a response to a march conducted by Israeli nationalists in occupied East Jerusalem. There were no casualties as a result of the conflict on either side.
The Israeli Defense Forces released a statement confirming that fighter jets had targeted military compounds operated by Hamas in Khan Younis and Gaza City. Israel claimed that terrorist activity was actively taking place in the compounds. The IDF also stated that it was prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities between the two entities. A Hamas spokesman spoke via Twitter, saying that Palestinians would continue to pursue the right to defend their rights and sacred sites in Jerusalem.
