Israel strikes in Gaza after fire balloons launched

Israel reportedly conducted airstrikes against Gaza overnight following the launch of incendiary balloons from Palestine. This marks the first major flare-up since an 11-day conflict that occurred last month and was ended with a cease-fire agreement. The Israeli military stated that it targeted compounds belonging to Hamas, a militant group in control of the Gaza region. The incendiary balloons caused 20 fired in southern Israel on Tuesday. Hamas stated that the offensive was a response to a march conducted by Israeli nationalists in occupied East Jerusalem. There were no casualties as a result of the conflict on either side.