Israel’s new prime minister is sworn in, ending Netanyahu’s 12-year grip on power
On Sunday, Naftali Bennett was sworn into office as prime minister after winning a confidence vote by just one vote. Mr. Bennett’s assumption of office ends a 12-year reign for former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was the country’s longest-serving leader. After four elections in just two years attempting to form a new administration, Mr. Bennett’s incoming government ends an extensive period of deadlock and represents the most diverse coalition in Israel’s history, including the first Arab party to serve in the government. In his speech before the confidence vote was held, Bennett stressed the importance of diversity and warned of intense polarization within Israel.
