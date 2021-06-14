On Sunday, Naftali Bennett was sworn into office as prime minister after winning a confidence vote by just one vote. Mr. Bennett’s assumption of office ends a 12-year reign for former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was the country’s longest-serving leader. After four elections in just two years attempting to form a new administration, Mr. Bennett’s incoming government ends an extensive period of deadlock and represents the most diverse coalition in Israel’s history, including the first Arab party to serve in the government. In his speech before the confidence vote was held, Bennett stressed the importance of diversity and warned of intense polarization within Israel.

Bennett stated that he was happy to sit beside other government officials who had different views and ideas from his own. Bennett was formerly the premier as the leader of Yamina, a right-wing party with just seven seats in Israel’s Parliament. Bennett is the only prime minister in Israel’s history with such a small fraction of seats. US President and other world leaders congratulated Bennett on Sunday. Biden allegedly spoke to Bennett on the phone, agreeing that they would continue to consult closely on all matters related to regional security.

Read More: Israel’s new prime minister is sworn in, ending Netanyahu’s 12-year grip on power