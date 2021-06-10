Palestinian security officers killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Two Palestinian intelligence officers have been killed by Israeli forces as a result of an armed raid in the occupied West Bank, according to statements made by Palestinian officials. The Israeli forces consisted of both undercover officers and officers in uniform. The group entered Jenin overnight to arrest Palestinians suspected of recent attacks, according to Israeli media. The Palestinian officers were shot dead after witnessing the raid, which included officers in plain clothes, and opening fire at the Israelis.

A Palestinian man who was identified as one of the suspects was also killed in the exchange of fire. Clashes such as this one are rare, as the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority typically coordinates security with Israel to ensure that such incidents do not occur. Palestinian officials named the two victims as officer Adham Alawi and officer Taysir Issa. Both men were members of the PA’s military intelligence department. A third officer was critically wounded during the incident as well, according to local media.