JBS Paid $11M to REvil Gang Even After Restoring Operations

Following a cyberattack that forced JBS Foods to take some of its systems and services offline, the company allegedly paid $11 million in ransom to the ransomware gang REvil. The CEO of JBS stated that the decision was made to avoid any further issues or potential problems for its customers. The ransom was paid after the company was able to fully restore its systems. JBS Foods shut down some impacted operations in the US and Australia over the Memorial Day weekend due to the attack.

The company allegedly made the payment to the cybercriminals to ensure that its data was protected and to mitigate any further damage being inflicted on its customers, such as a data leak. However, there was no indication that any company or customer data was exfiltrated or stolen during the attack. JBS stated that it was able to resolve the issue due to its redundant systems and encrypted backup servers, resuming almost all of its operations after just a few days.