Cyber-attack on NYC Law Department

The New York Police Department and the FBI’s Cyber Task Force are currently investigating an instruction into the IT system of the New York City Law Department. The incident was initially reported to have exposed sensitive information pertaining to more than a thousand department employees. The exact scale and depth of the incident remain unclear. After discovering the unauthorized access, the city restricted admission into the system, barring government lawyers from accessing documents. Earlier this week, the NYC government confirmed that it was examining a potential cyber issue.

The investigation remains ongoing and has resulted in restricting access to the Law Department’s network. The NYC Law Department is staffed by roughly 1,000 lawyers and 890 support professionals. Mayor de Blasio stated that investigators had not found any evidence that data or information belonging to the department had been accessed or compromised. Researchers are still trying to determine what entity was behind the attack.

