Dozens killed in Pakistan train collision

A collision between two passenger trains in southern Pakistan has killed at least 40 passengers and injured dozens after a train traveling in the Sindh province derailed and landed on another track. A second train that was full of passengers collided with the derailed train and overturned. Rescue teams worked quickly to transport the injured to nearby hospitals and several victims remain in critical condition. This is the latest incident in a string of deadly train accidents that have occurred in Pakistan over the past years. Between 2013 and 2019, 150 people died as a result of train accidents, according to local media.

The incident occurred in the Ghotki district early on Monday. It is not clear what caused the derailment of the first train, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that he will open a full inquiry. Specialist equipment has been transported to the scene to help detangle the wreckage and search for more survivors trapped in the rubble. It is unclear how many people could still be trapped in the train.