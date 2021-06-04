African Union suspends Mali after military coup and threatens sanctions

Mali’s membership in the African Union has been suspended after last week’s military coup. The Union threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored. Last week the military arrested Bah Ndaw, interim president, and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane. These arrests derailed a transition to democratic elections after the previous administration was ousted by a military coup last august.

Assimi Goita, the former vice president, was declared president on Friday. Goita led the coups in August and last week. The African Union called for a swift return to civilian-led government and transition of power. The failure of the new government to comply would lead to harsh, targeted sanctions. The West African regional bloc suspended Mali on Sunday.

