African Union suspends Mali after military coup and threatens sanctions

04 Jun 2021 OODA Analyst

Mali’s membership in the African Union has been suspended after last week’s military coup. The Union threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored. Last week the military arrested Bah Ndaw, interim president, and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane. These arrests derailed a transition to democratic elections after the previous administration was ousted by a military coup last august.

Assimi Goita, the former vice president, was declared president on Friday. Goita led the coups in August and last week. The African Union called for a swift return to civilian-led government and transition of power. The failure of the new government to comply would lead to harsh, targeted sanctions. The West African regional bloc suspended Mali on Sunday.

