Ransomware Disrupts Largest Ferry Service in Massachusetts

Ransomware actors have launched an attack on the largest ferry service in Massachusetts, disrupting traffic and passengers. The Steamship Authority, which transports passengers to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, announced on Twitter that they were targeted by a cyberattack early on Wednesday morning. The attack resulted in customers being unable to book or change vehicle reservations online or by phone. Cancellation fees and rescheduling fees were waived by the company.

Steamship Authority maintained that there were no impacts to the safety of vessel operations and that GPS and radar functionality were working properly. Scheduled trips were able to operate with some limitations. The organization stated that the disruption will likely continue throughout today, stating that they were working with internal IT teams, local, state, and federal officials to address the ransomware incident. The company stated that it could not confirm nor release specific details until the incident is fully resolved and investigated.

