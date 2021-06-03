Benjamin Netanyahu calls to block Israel’s newly formed coalition

Benjamin Netanyahu has responded with calls to block a newly agreed coalition that seeks to remove him from power after twelve years as Prime Minister. Mr. Netanyahu called on right win members of parliament to prevent the coalition from taking office. Eight opposition parties reached an agreement late on Wednesday to form a new government and remove Mr. Netanyahu, however, the group still needs parliamentary backing to take office. Mr. Netanyahu sought to push members of the Knesset to oppose the coalition so he could effectively retain his power despite corruption accusations.

Mr. Netanuyahu criticized the coalition as left-wing and dangerous on the social media platform Twitter following the announcement. He also called the proposed new government the “fraud of the century,” claiming that it endangered the people of Israel. Mr. Netanyahu failed to form his own coalition despite winning the most seats in the March elections.