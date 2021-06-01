More than 150 children are missing in latest Nigeria kidnapping raid

In the north-central Nigerian state of Niger, students from an Islamic school were allegedly indiscriminately shot and abducted on Sunday by a group of armed bandits, according to state police. At least one person has been confirmed dead as a result of the incident, which marks that latest event in a string of school kidnapping raids across the country. The exact number of students abducted from the school remains unclear, however, more than 150 students are missing or unaccounted for. Alh Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, Niger State Deputy Governor, told news outlets that efforts by security forces to secure the students’ release have been intensified.

Niger has a policy of refraining from paying ransom to the abductors and seeking to negotiate other settlements instead. The incessant attacks have caused the government to temporarily change all schools in the Tegina region to day schools, prohibiting boarding for the time being. Every primary and secondary school must also create a team that can respond to security issues. According to local media, armed bandits on board motorcycles stormed the town and began shooting, later abducting the children.