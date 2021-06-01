Cybersecurity attack hits world’s largest meat supplier JBS’ IT systems in the US and Australia

JBS USA, the world’s largest meat supplier, has allegedly suffered from a cyberattack that affected some of its servers supporting both its North American and Australian IT systems. JBS is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado. The company released a statement in which it claims to have taken immediate action through suspending all systems, notifying authorities, and activating a network of global IT professionals and third-party experts to assess and resolve the situation.

The company stated that its backup servers were not affected by the incident. It is unclear how the attack may impact consumers. JBS is the leading processor of beef, pork, and other prepared foods in the US. The company stated that it was not aware of any evidence indicating that customer, supplier, or employee data was compromised during the attack. JBS said that some transactions with customers and suppliers may be impaired as the situation is resolved.

