Air Force, Space Force Projects Will Speed Object Identification, Security Implementation

Two new Air Force and Space Force projects will aid the entities in identifying space objects and secure software utilized to handle space data more efficiently. A company that specializes in using synthetic data to train artificial intelligence models named Synthetaic has joined the Air Force in their object identification quest. Another company will work with the Space Force, Anchore, a container security company. Anchore will look to shift security compliance earlier into the software development process.

The Air and Space Force projects exemplify how military and industry partners are teaming up to produce and implement innovative technologies that increase the efficiency of certain essential processes, such as identification and production. Synthetaic reports that the current process for geospatial labeling is a months-long process as it had to be completed by hand before AI models could be built. Synthetaic utilizes a technique named generative AI that essentially uses existing data to propagate new data, according to the president and founder Corey Jaskolski.

